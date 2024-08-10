Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos is currently 8.619 today, reflecting a -0.371% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.039% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.671 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 8.590 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.531% decrease in value.