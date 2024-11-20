Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos is currently 8.704 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.028% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.749 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 8.681 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.560% decrease in value.