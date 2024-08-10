Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs is currently 25.679 today, reflecting a -0.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.295% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 25.811 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 25.651 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.