Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs is currently 25.693 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 25.823 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 25.623 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.595% decrease in value.