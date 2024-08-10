Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas is currently 129.347 today, reflecting a 0.727% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.285% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 130.186 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 127.733 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.482% increase in value.