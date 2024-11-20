Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas is currently 132.946 today, reflecting a 0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.834% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 134.354 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 132.461 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.903% decrease in value.