Bolivian bolivianos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BOB to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
530.53 aed

1.000 BOB = 0.5305 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.369671,498.810.9220.788151.71556.241
1 CAD0.7351711.2121,102.350.6780.579111.58441.364
1 CLP0.0010.00111.550.0010.0010.1570.058
1 NGN0.0010.0010.64510.0010.0010.1010.038

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BOB0.53053 AED
5 BOB2.65265 AED
10 BOB5.30531 AED
20 BOB10.61062 AED
50 BOB26.52655 AED
100 BOB53.05310 AED
250 BOB132.63275 AED
500 BOB265.26550 AED
1000 BOB530.53100 AED
2000 BOB1,061.06200 AED
5000 BOB2,652.65500 AED
10000 BOB5,305.31000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AED1.88490 BOB
5 AED9.42450 BOB
10 AED18.84900 BOB
20 AED37.69800 BOB
50 AED94.24500 BOB
100 AED188.49000 BOB
250 AED471.22500 BOB
500 AED942.45000 BOB
1000 AED1,884.90000 BOB
2000 AED3,769.80000 BOB
5000 AED9,424.50000 BOB
10000 AED18,849.00000 BOB