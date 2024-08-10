Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 19.752 today, reflecting a 0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.144% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 19.758 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 19.518 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.