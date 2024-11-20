Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 20.572 today, reflecting a 0.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.260% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 20.707 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 20.261 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-11-2024, with a -0.573% decrease in value.