Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 453.905 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.162% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 454.407 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 451.676 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.264% decrease in value.