Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 462.591 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 464.025 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 461.237 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.