Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 91.426 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 92.232 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 91.391 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.481% decrease in value.