Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 91.278 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.061% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 91.758 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 90.543 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -1.090% decrease in value.