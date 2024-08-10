Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 17,079.800 today, reflecting a 0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.732% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 17,163.400 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 16,942.300 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.828% increase in value.