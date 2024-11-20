Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 17,018.900 today, reflecting a 0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.148% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 17,110.600 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 16,853.600 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.747% decrease in value.