Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 10.597 today, reflecting a -0.780% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 11.345 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 10.019 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.875% increase in value.