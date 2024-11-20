Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 10.156 today, reflecting a -3.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 10.940 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 9.983 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 6.207% increase in value.