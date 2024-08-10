Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 6.259 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.091% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.355 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 6.232 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.723% increase in value.