Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 6.130 today, reflecting a 0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.436% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6.190 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 6.088 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.149% increase in value.