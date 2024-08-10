Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,203.170 today, reflecting a -0.495% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.245% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,233.760 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1,173.050 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.821% decrease in value.