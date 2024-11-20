Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,289.640 today, reflecting a 0.354% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.223% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,291.080 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1,271.890 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.437% increase in value.