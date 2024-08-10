Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 11.649 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.638% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 11.655 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 11.454 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 1.351% increase in value.