Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 11.522 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.142% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 11.534 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 11.310 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 1.344% increase in value.