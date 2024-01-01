Brunei dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert BND to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
1,563,980 mmk

1.000 BND = 1,564 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1541.4741.6640.96718.244
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5641.7261.9491.13221.363
1 USD0.9230.788183.1641.361.5350.89216.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 BND1,563.98000 MMK
5 BND7,819.90000 MMK
10 BND15,639.80000 MMK
20 BND31,279.60000 MMK
50 BND78,199.00000 MMK
100 BND156,398.00000 MMK
250 BND390,995.00000 MMK
500 BND781,990.00000 MMK
1000 BND1,563,980.00000 MMK
2000 BND3,127,960.00000 MMK
5000 BND7,819,900.00000 MMK
10000 BND15,639,800.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Brunei Dollar
1 MMK0.00064 BND
5 MMK0.00320 BND
10 MMK0.00639 BND
20 MMK0.01279 BND
50 MMK0.03197 BND
100 MMK0.06394 BND
250 MMK0.15985 BND
500 MMK0.31970 BND
1000 MMK0.63940 BND
2000 MMK1.27879 BND
5000 MMK3.19698 BND
10000 MMK6.39396 BND