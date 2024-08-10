Brunei dollar to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Myanmar kyats is currently 1,587.310 today, reflecting a -0.150% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.215% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1,592.130 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1,582.170 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.