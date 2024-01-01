Bahraini dinars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert BHD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
11,937,400 mga

1.000 BHD = 11,940 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1291.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5261.7261.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.9230.788183.161.361.5350.89116.846
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malagasy Ariary
1 BHD11,937.40000 MGA
5 BHD59,687.00000 MGA
10 BHD119,374.00000 MGA
20 BHD238,748.00000 MGA
50 BHD596,870.00000 MGA
100 BHD1,193,740.00000 MGA
250 BHD2,984,350.00000 MGA
500 BHD5,968,700.00000 MGA
1000 BHD11,937,400.00000 MGA
2000 BHD23,874,800.00000 MGA
5000 BHD59,687,000.00000 MGA
10000 BHD119,374,000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bahraini Dinar
1 MGA0.00008 BHD
5 MGA0.00042 BHD
10 MGA0.00084 BHD
20 MGA0.00168 BHD
50 MGA0.00419 BHD
100 MGA0.00838 BHD
250 MGA0.02094 BHD
500 MGA0.04189 BHD
1000 MGA0.08377 BHD
2000 MGA0.16754 BHD
5000 MGA0.41885 BHD
10000 MGA0.83770 BHD