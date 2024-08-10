Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 12,131.200 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.735% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 12,141.800 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 12,021.000 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.568% increase in value.