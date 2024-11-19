Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries is currently 12,333.300 today, reflecting a -0.045% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.641% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 12,342.200 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 12,252.600 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.360% increase in value.