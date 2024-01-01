10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Liberian dollars

Convert BHD to LRD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
5,219,280 lrd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = L$521.9 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High521.9280521.9280
Low515.8890512.7340
Average517.8610515.5055
Change1.17%1.77%
View full history

1 BHD to LRD stats

The performance of BHD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 521.9280 and a 30 day low of 515.8890. This means the 30 day average was 517.8610. The change for BHD to LRD was 1.17.

The performance of BHD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 521.9280 and a 90 day low of 512.7340. This means the 90 day average was 515.5055. The change for BHD to LRD was 1.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

