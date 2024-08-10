Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars is currently 521.928 today, reflecting a 0.696% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.704% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 523.606 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 517.218 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.016% increase in value.