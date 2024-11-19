Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars is currently 488.329 today, reflecting a -0.312% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -3.203% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 504.488 on 12-11-2024 and a low of 488.329 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -1.519% decrease in value.