Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 20.556 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 20.561 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 20.538 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.073% decrease in value.