Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 20.471 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.137% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 20.499 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 20.465 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.110% decrease in value.