1 Bahraini dinar to Belize dollars

Convert BHD to BZD at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
5.31 bzd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = BZ$5.305 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.30575.3062
Low5.30505.3036
Average5.30515.3052
Change0.00%0.03%
1 BHD to BZD stats

The performance of BHD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3057 and a 30 day low of 5.3050. This means the 30 day average was 5.3051. The change for BHD to BZD was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3062 and a 90 day low of 5.3036. This means the 90 day average was 5.3052. The change for BHD to BZD was 0.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Belize Dollar
1 BHD5.30504 BZD
5 BHD26.52520 BZD
10 BHD53.05040 BZD
20 BHD106.10080 BZD
50 BHD265.25200 BZD
100 BHD530.50400 BZD
250 BHD1,326.26000 BZD
500 BHD2,652.52000 BZD
1000 BHD5,305.04000 BZD
2000 BHD10,610.08000 BZD
5000 BHD26,525.20000 BZD
10000 BHD53,050.40000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BZD0.18850 BHD
5 BZD0.94250 BHD
10 BZD1.88500 BHD
20 BZD3.77000 BHD
50 BZD9.42500 BHD
100 BZD18.85000 BHD
250 BZD47.12500 BHD
500 BZD94.25000 BHD
1000 BZD188.50000 BHD
2000 BZD377.00000 BHD
5000 BZD942.50000 BHD
10000 BZD1,885.00000 BHD