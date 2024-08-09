Bangladeshi taka to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 5.118 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 5.138 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.084 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.412% decrease in value.