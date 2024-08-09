Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 64.461 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.159% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 64.739 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 64.367 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.