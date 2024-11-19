Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 65.531 today, reflecting a 0.277% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.226% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 65.531 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 65.036 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.396% decrease in value.