Barbadian dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 13.064 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.884% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 13.064 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 12.949 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.416% decrease in value.