Barbadian dollar to East Caribbean dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to East Caribbean dollars is currently 1.350 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to East Caribbean dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.350 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 1.350 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.000% decrease in value.