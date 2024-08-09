Barbadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 60.523 today, reflecting a -0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.420% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 61.025 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 60.523 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.308% decrease in value.