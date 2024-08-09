Barbadian dollar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 12,563.800 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.357% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 12,610.700 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 12,547.800 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.441% decrease in value.