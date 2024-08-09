Barbadian dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 16.200 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.221% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 16.400 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 16.188 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.497% decrease in value.