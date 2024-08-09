Barbadian dollar to Tunisian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Tunisian dinars is currently 1.546 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.340% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Tunisian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1.551 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 1.536 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.380% decrease in value.