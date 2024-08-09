Barbadian dollar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Singapore dollars is currently 0.662 today, reflecting a -0.189% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.226% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.664 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 0.660 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.208% increase in value.