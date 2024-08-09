Barbadian dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 6.869 today, reflecting a -1.827% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -7.673% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 7.502 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 6.646 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 7.935% increase in value.