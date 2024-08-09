Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Solomon Islands dollars (SBD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and SBD historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 4.151 today, reflecting a 0.332% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.212 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 4.136 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.769% increase in value.
