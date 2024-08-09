Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 4.151 today, reflecting a 0.332% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.212 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 4.136 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.769% increase in value.