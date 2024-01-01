Argentine pesos to Liberian dollars today

Convert ARS to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
225.77 lrd

1.000 ARS = 0.2258 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2271.4761.6640.96618.262
1 GBP1.1711.271105.5971.7281.9481.13121.373
1 USD0.9210.787183.1051.361.5330.8916.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 ARS0.22577 LRD
5 ARS1.12887 LRD
10 ARS2.25773 LRD
20 ARS4.51546 LRD
50 ARS11.28865 LRD
100 ARS22.57730 LRD
250 ARS56.44325 LRD
500 ARS112.88650 LRD
1000 ARS225.77300 LRD
2000 ARS451.54600 LRD
5000 ARS1,128.86500 LRD
10000 ARS2,257.73000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 LRD4.42923 ARS
5 LRD22.14615 ARS
10 LRD44.29230 ARS
20 LRD88.58460 ARS
50 LRD221.46150 ARS
100 LRD442.92300 ARS
250 LRD1,107.30750 ARS
500 LRD2,214.61500 ARS
1000 LRD4,429.23000 ARS
2000 LRD8,858.46000 ARS
5000 LRD22,146.15000 ARS
10000 LRD44,292.30000 ARS