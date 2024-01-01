Argentine pesos to Lebanese pounds today

Convert ARS to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
104,998 lbp

1.000 ARS = 105.0 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
How to convert Argentine pesos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS104.99800 LBP
5 ARS524.99000 LBP
10 ARS1,049.98000 LBP
20 ARS2,099.96000 LBP
50 ARS5,249.90000 LBP
100 ARS10,499.80000 LBP
250 ARS26,249.50000 LBP
500 ARS52,499.00000 LBP
1000 ARS104,998.00000 LBP
2000 ARS209,996.00000 LBP
5000 ARS524,990.00000 LBP
10000 ARS1,049,980.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.00952 ARS
5 LBP0.04762 ARS
10 LBP0.09524 ARS
20 LBP0.19048 ARS
50 LBP0.47620 ARS
100 LBP0.95240 ARS
250 LBP2.38099 ARS
500 LBP4.76198 ARS
1000 LBP9.52396 ARS
2000 LBP19.04792 ARS
5000 LBP47.61980 ARS
10000 LBP95.23960 ARS