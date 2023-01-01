Argentine pesos to Lebanese pounds today

Convert ARS to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
42599 lbp

1.00000 ARS = 42.59900 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:39
How to convert Argentine pesos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 ARS42.59900 LBP
5 ARS212.99500 LBP
10 ARS425.99000 LBP
20 ARS851.98000 LBP
50 ARS2129.95000 LBP
100 ARS4259.90000 LBP
250 ARS10649.75000 LBP
500 ARS21299.50000 LBP
1000 ARS42599.00000 LBP
2000 ARS85198.00000 LBP
5000 ARS212995.00000 LBP
10000 ARS425990.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Argentine Peso
1 LBP0.02347 ARS
5 LBP0.11737 ARS
10 LBP0.23475 ARS
20 LBP0.46949 ARS
50 LBP1.17373 ARS
100 LBP2.34747 ARS
250 LBP5.86868 ARS
500 LBP11.73735 ARS
1000 LBP23.47470 ARS
2000 LBP46.94940 ARS
5000 LBP117.37350 ARS
10000 LBP234.74700 ARS