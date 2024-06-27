Zambian kwacha to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to CFP francs is currently 4.312 today, reflecting a -0.151% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.083% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 4.360 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 4.286 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.842% decrease in value.